FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines

FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines



The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has issued a revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving and ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlinesThe Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has issued a revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%