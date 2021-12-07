Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has issued a revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving and ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Issues Revised Travel Protocol, Slams $3,500 Per Passenger Fine On Defaulting Airlines The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Issues Revised Travel Protocol, Slams $3,500 Per Passenger Fine On Defaulting Airlines
Revised Travel Protocol: FG announces fine for defaulting airlines The Eagle Online:
Revised Travel Protocol: FG announces fine for defaulting airlines
COVID-19 protocol: NCAA to fine Airlines $3,000 per defaulting passenger - P.M. News PM News:
COVID-19 protocol: NCAA to fine Airlines $3,000 per defaulting passenger - P.M. News
FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines Within Nigeria:
FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines
Nigeria: NCAA to fine Airlines $3,500 per defaulting passenger for breach of COVID-19 protocol Global Upfront:
Nigeria: NCAA to fine Airlines $3,500 per defaulting passenger for breach of COVID-19 protocol


   More Picks
1 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Zulum visits soldiers injured in Kala-Balge battle with ISWAP terrorists - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
7 Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
8 I didn't have sex for six years because Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed - Precious Chikwendu tells court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Police arrest suspected killer of Katsina district head - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info