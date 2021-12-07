Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians
The News Guru  - Members of the Nigeria
Read full article Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians on TheNewsGuru.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Travel Ban: Governors Fault Canada And UK, Ask WHO To Intervene
Governors TVC News Nigeria:
Governors' Forum Condemns Travel Ban Imposed On Nigeria
COVID-19: NGF Condemns Travel Ban Imposed On Nigeria Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: NGF Condemns Travel Ban Imposed On Nigeria
Travel ban: Governors condemn stigmatisation of Nigeria by UK, Canada National Accord:
Travel ban: Governors condemn stigmatisation of Nigeria by UK, Canada
“Unfair and discriminatory” – How Nigerian Governors reacted to travel ban imposed News Wire NGR:
“Unfair and discriminatory” – How Nigerian Governors reacted to travel ban imposed
Omicron travel ban: Nigerian governors beg WHO to intervene PM News:
Omicron travel ban: Nigerian governors beg WHO to intervene
Travel Ban: Governors Fault Canada And UK, Ask WHO To Intervene The Street Journal:
Travel Ban: Governors Fault Canada And UK, Ask WHO To Intervene
Omicron: Nigerian Governors Berate UK, Canada Over Ban NPO Reports:
Omicron: Nigerian Governors Berate UK, Canada Over Ban


   More Picks
1 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 23 hours ago
2 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
6 Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
7 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Messi should be sincere, not just give empty words' - Ballon d'Or runner-up Robert Lewandowski knocks winner for his speech - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
10 Partnership with private sector'll improve health services, says Buhari - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info