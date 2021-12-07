Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta police arrest doctor for raping his housemaid, wife's niece | Metro | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a medical practitioner, Dr. Christian Osakwe, over alleged rape of his housemaid in Asaba.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How police arrested medical doctor over alleged rape of own housemaid in Delta Vanguard News:
How police arrested medical doctor over alleged rape of own housemaid in Delta
Medical doctor arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old maid in Delta Daily Post:
Medical doctor arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old maid in Delta
Doctor Nabbed For Raping Underage Housemaid, Wife’s Niece In Delta Independent:
Doctor Nabbed For Raping Underage Housemaid, Wife’s Niece In Delta
Dr. Osakwe arrested over rape of 15-year-old housemaid in Delta - P.M. News PM News:
Dr. Osakwe arrested over rape of 15-year-old housemaid in Delta - P.M. News
Police arrest medical doctor over alleged rape of housemaid in Delta Prompt News:
Police arrest medical doctor over alleged rape of housemaid in Delta
How medical doctor allegedly raped housemaid in Delta News Wire NGR:
How medical doctor allegedly raped housemaid in Delta
Police arrest medical doctor over alleged rape of housemaid in Delta The Eagle Online:
Police arrest medical doctor over alleged rape of housemaid in Delta
Medical doctor arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old maid in Delta Within Nigeria:
Medical doctor arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old maid in Delta


   More Picks
1 Youths burn down RCCG's pastor's building in Ekiti over 7-year-old girl's death - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
2 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
7 Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Zulum visits soldiers injured in Kala-Balge battle with ISWAP terrorists - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info