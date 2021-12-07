Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom
Daily Post  - The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom said it has impounded 265 bags of smuggled rice as well as boats used in perpetuating the crime.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

