“I was hurt, everyone was hurt, when Wande Coal left Mavin Records” – Don Jazzy opens up

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Music executive, Don Jazzy, has revealed how he felt when singer Wande Coal, left his record label. He stated that he was very hurt. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogMusic executive, Don Jazzy, has revealed how he felt when singer Wande Coal, left his record label. He stated that he was very hurt.



News Credibility Score: 90%