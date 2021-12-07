Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Up to one million COVID vaccines expired without being used in Nigeria last month—Reuters sources
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Up to one million COVID vaccines expired without being used in Nigeria last month—Reuters sources

Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

