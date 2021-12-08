Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sokoto bandits burn 10 South-bound travellers to death
17 hours ago
Senate Mourns Travelers Burnt To Death By Bandits In Sokoto Leadership:
Senate Mourns Travelers Burnt To Death By Bandits In Sokoto
The Cable:
Sokoto: 23 persons burnt to death in bus attack
BBC Africa:
Africa Passengers burnt to death in Nigeria bus attack - BBC News
Bandits allegedly burn 42 travellers in Sokoto Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits allegedly burn 42 travellers in Sokoto
“Nowhere In The World Are Human Lives So Cheap” – Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Burn 42 Persons To Death In Sokoto Naija News:
“Nowhere In The World Are Human Lives So Cheap” – Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Burn 42 Persons To Death In Sokoto


