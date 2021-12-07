Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: CAF refutes rumours on AFCON postponement
The Nation  - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed rumours that next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be moved away from Cameroon following the recent discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The new variant has led to travel ...

8 hours ago
