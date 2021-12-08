Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria wins 2020 World Soil Day prize
News photo The Punch  - Activities of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, in line with its core mandate to enhance protection and management of soil resources to mitigate hunger by providing food in quantity and quality, have won the institute global recognition.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award The Nation:
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award The Guardian:
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award Prompt News:
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award Friday Posts:
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award — NEWSVERGE
Nigeria Wins 2020 World Soil Day Prize Infotrust News:
Nigeria Wins 2020 World Soil Day Prize


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
6 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info