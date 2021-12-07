Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I didn't have sex for six years because Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed - Precious Chikwendu tells court
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Precious Chikwendu has narrated how she was allegedly unable to consummate her marriage for 6 years because former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode allegedly had erectile dysfunction.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Fani-Kayode has erectile dysfunction, had kids via artificial insemination - Ex-wife claims
Yaba Left Online:
I didn't have sex for six years because Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed - Precious Chikwendu tells court
Signal:
A former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her.
Pulse Nigeria:
Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu cries out, says Femi Fani Kayode has deprived her of seeing kids
Instablog 9ja:
I never had sex with Femi Fani-Kayode for over six years -- Ex-wife Precious Chikwendu
Gist Reel:
"How I Got Four Children With Fani-Kayode Even When He Couldn't Perform In Bed" - Estranged Wife, Precious Tells Court
Republican Nigeria:
Fani-kayode’s wife reveals he has erectile dysfunction
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians react as Fani Kayode’s estranged wife reveals he could not have sex with her for 6 years
More Picks
1
HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
2
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Zulum visits soldiers injured in Kala-Balge battle with ISWAP terrorists -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
7
Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
8
I didn't have sex for six years because Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed - Precious Chikwendu tells court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Police arrest suspected killer of Katsina district head -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
