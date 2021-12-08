Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend
Vanguard News  - Google has announced the results of its 2021 Year in Search, showing the most searched terms, topics and questions by Nigerians in the year 2021.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria The Punch:
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria
Tiwa Savage, TB Joshua top Nigeria’s Google most searched list in 2021 Daily Trust:
Tiwa Savage, TB Joshua top Nigeria’s Google most searched list in 2021
Obi Cubana, Sunday Igboho, Tiwa Savage, others top Google 2021 searches in Nigeria Premium Times:
Obi Cubana, Sunday Igboho, Tiwa Savage, others top Google 2021 searches in Nigeria
‘Squid Game’, Sound Sultan, Tiwa Savage… Nigeria’s top Google searches in 2021 Nigerian Eye:
‘Squid Game’, Sound Sultan, Tiwa Savage… Nigeria’s top Google searches in 2021
Obi Cubana, Tiwa Savage top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria The News Guru:
Obi Cubana, Tiwa Savage top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria
Obi Cubana, Egusi Soup Recipe, Others Top Google’s Trending Searches of 2021 in Nigeria Business Post Nigeria:
Obi Cubana, Egusi Soup Recipe, Others Top Google’s Trending Searches of 2021 in Nigeria
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria People n Politics:
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana Top 2021 Google Most Searched People In Nigeria Tori News:
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana Top 2021 Google Most Searched People In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
6 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info