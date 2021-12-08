Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N13billion Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Files Charges Against Ex-Army Chief, Minimah, Two Generals
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (retd), has been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N13billion earmarked to acquire arms.
Others listed as defendants in the charge filed by ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

