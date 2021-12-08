N13billion Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Files Charges Against Ex-Army Chief, Minimah, Two Generals

Others listed as defendants in the charge filed by ... Sahara Reporters - A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (retd), has been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N13billion earmarked to acquire arms.Others listed as defendants in the charge filed by ...



