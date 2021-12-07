Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest students over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The Police Command in Edo says it has arrested some students in connection with an attack on teachers at Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Edo Secondary School Students Unleash Terror on Teachers, Security Personnel This Day:
Edo Secondary School Students Unleash Terror on Teachers, Security Personnel
Police arrest students over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo Prompt News:
Police arrest students over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo
Edo students arrested over attack on teachers, policemen The Eagle Online:
Edo students arrested over attack on teachers, policemen
45 secondary school students arrested over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo Pulse Nigeria:
45 secondary school students arrested over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo
Students attack teachers, policemen, set offices ablaze in Edo News Wire NGR:
Students attack teachers, policemen, set offices ablaze in Edo


   More Picks
1 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
5 Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info