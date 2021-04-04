Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige
Tori News  - He said if Nigerians make an Igbo man president, it would help to permanently heal the wounds of the civil war and end all agitations for Biafra republic.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige Daily Post:
Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige
Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige
2023 Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Chris Ngige Kanyi Daily:
2023 Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Chris Ngige
Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Igbo presidency in 2023 will bury agitations in Southeast – Ngige
Biafra, other agitations will be buried if South-East gets 2023 presidency – Chris Ngige Online Nigeria:
Biafra, other agitations will be buried if South-East gets 2023 presidency – Chris Ngige
Chris Ngige Reveals How Zoning Presidency To The South Will End Agitation Anaedo Online:
Chris Ngige Reveals How Zoning Presidency To The South Will End Agitation
National Daily:
Biafra, other agitations will be buried if South-East gets 2023 presidency – Chris Ngige


   More Picks
1 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
5 Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info