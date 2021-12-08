Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"My dog has more social media followers than you..." - Reno Omokri tells a critic.
Yaba Left Online
- Reno Omokri has berated a social media user who told him Elon Musk is richer than him.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“My dog has more social media followers than you” – Reno Omokri replies troll
Glamsquad Magazine:
“My Dog Has More Followers Than You” – Reno Omokri Fires Back At Critics
Gist Reel:
Reno Omokri Blasts Critic; Explains Why His Dog Has More Success Than Him
Naija Parrot:
“My dog has more social media followers than you…” – Reno Omokri tells a critic.
Tori News:
My Dog Is More Successful Than You – Reno Omokri Mocks Fan
More Picks
1
HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched -
The Genius Media,
24 hours ago
2
Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
5
Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
10
Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
