Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian women this morning December 8, staged a protest in front of the sealed premises of Dowen College in Lagos state.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Protest rocks Dowen College over death of student, Sylvester Oromoni
Yaba Left Online:
#JusticeForSylvester: Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos)
Independent:
Sylvester Oromoni: Nigerian Women Stage Protest In Front Of Dowen College
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#JusticeForSylvester: Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos)
Lailas News:
Sylvester Oromoni death: Women protest in front of Dowen College
The Street Journal:
Sylvester Oromoni: Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen college (photos)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Women stage protest in front of Dowen College to demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Affairs TV:
#JusticeForSylvester: Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College
Screen Gist:
Nigerian Women Stage Protest In Front Of Dowen College
Gist Lovers:
#Justiceforsylvester: Nigerian Mothers Stage Protest In Front Of Dowen College [PHOTOS]
1st for Credible News:
Nigerian women stage protest in front of the sealed premises of Dowen College in Lagos state this morning December 8.
Studio CB55:
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos)
Gist Reel:
Sylvester Oromoni: Doris Ogala Stages Protest; Bursts Into Tears In Front Of Dowen College
Naija Parrot:
#JusticeForSylvester: Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos)
National Daily:
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College
More Picks
1
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News -
PM News,
12 hours ago
4
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
6
Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...