Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions trail competency test for 35,000 teachers in Kaduna
Daily Post  - Some workers have condemned the directive by the Kaduna State government compelling teachers to write a fresh teachers' competence test.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, Kaduna govt conducts competency test for 35,000 teachers Nigerian Tribune:
Again, Kaduna govt conducts competency test for 35,000 teachers
Kaduna Govt Conducts Fresh Competency Test for 35,000 Teachers Signal:
Kaduna Govt Conducts Fresh Competency Test for 35,000 Teachers
Kaduna govt to conduct fresh competency test for 25,000 teachers Ripples Nigeria:
Kaduna govt to conduct fresh competency test for 25,000 teachers
Kaduna State begin another competency test for primary school teachers, over 20,000 unqualified teachers had been sacked in 2017 News Wire NGR:
Kaduna State begin another competency test for primary school teachers, over 20,000 unqualified teachers had been sacked in 2017
Kaduna commences fresh competency test for 35,000 teachers The News Guru:
Kaduna commences fresh competency test for 35,000 teachers
Reactions Trail Competency Test For 35,000 Teachers In Kaduna Tori News:
Reactions Trail Competency Test For 35,000 Teachers In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
2 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
6 Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni - The Cable, 22 hours ago
7 Zulum visits soldiers injured in Kala-Balge battle with ISWAP terrorists - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Chimamanda Adichie, Yousafzai, Melinda Gates make BBC 100 most inspiring women for 2021 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info