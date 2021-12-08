Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protest Rocks Dowen College Over Death Of Student, Sylvester Oromoni
Naija Loaded  - Some angry Nigerians on Wednesday morning, stormed the Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos State to protest against the unfortunate death of a 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni. Recall that the schoolboy died a few days ago after he was ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

