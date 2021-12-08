Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ganduje off to Harvard for leadership course, transfers power to deputy
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has travelled to the United States of America (USA) to participate in a week-long programme.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ganduje transfers power to Deputy as he visits Harvard for leadership course Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ganduje transfers power to Deputy as he visits Harvard for leadership course
Gov Ganduje Transfers Power To Deputy As He Visits Harvard For Leadership Course Information Nigeria:
Gov Ganduje Transfers Power To Deputy As He Visits Harvard For Leadership Course
Ganduje Off To Harvard For Leadership Course, Transfers Power To Deputy The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ganduje Off To Harvard For Leadership Course, Transfers Power To Deputy
Gov. Ganduje transfers power to Deputy as he visits Harvard for leadership course Within Nigeria:
Gov. Ganduje transfers power to Deputy as he visits Harvard for leadership course
Gov Ganduje Transfers Power To Deputy As He Visits Harvard For Leadership Course Tori News:
Gov Ganduje Transfers Power To Deputy As He Visits Harvard For Leadership Course


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 "I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits - The Herald, 15 hours ago
4 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
8 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns - Politics Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Don Jazzy Reacts After Being Called Out For Being Gay - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info