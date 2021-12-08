Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


3800 civil servants to write promotional exams in Bauchi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A total of 3800 civil servants in Bauchi state are to participate in the 2021 promotion examination scheduled to be conducted on the 21 of December 2021

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

3,800 civil servants to write promotion exams in Bauchi – HoS – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
3,800 civil servants to write promotion exams in Bauchi – HoS – The Sun Nigeria
3,800 Civil Servants To Write 2021 Promotion Examination In Bauchi Independent:
3,800 Civil Servants To Write 2021 Promotion Examination In Bauchi
3,800 civil servants to sit for promotional exams in Bauchi Peoples Gazette:
3,800 civil servants to sit for promotional exams in Bauchi
3,800 Bauchi civil servants to write promotion exams - P.M. News PM News:
3,800 Bauchi civil servants to write promotion exams - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
4 Sokoto bandits burn 10 South-bound travellers to death - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
7 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige - Tori News, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info