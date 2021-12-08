Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
News photo Daily Post  - Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, has said the north should still produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi Peoples Daily:
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
2023: Next President Should Come From North By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi The Info Stride:
2023: Next President Should Come From North By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi
2023: North Should Produce Next President By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi Point Blank News:
2023: North Should Produce Next President By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi Nigerian Eye:
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
Dokpesi reveals North should produce next President by PDP arrangement 1st for Credible News:
Dokpesi reveals North should produce next President by PDP arrangement


   More Picks
1 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
5 Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
10 All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info