Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
Daily Post
- Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, has said the north should still produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Daily:
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
The Info Stride:
2023: Next President Should Come From North By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi
Point Blank News:
2023: North Should Produce Next President By PDP’s Arrangement – Dokpesi
Nigerian Eye:
2023: North should produce next president by PDP’s arrangement – Dokpesi
1st for Credible News:
Dokpesi reveals North should produce next President by PDP arrangement
More Picks
1
We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
5
Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns -
Politics Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
9
Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington -
Instablog 9ja,
14 hours ago
10
All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows -
News Wire NGR,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...