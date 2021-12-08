Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AfDB 2021 Electricity Regulatory Index Ranks Nigeria 21
News photo Business Post Nigeria  - By Adedapo Adesanya Nigeria’s electricity sector emerged as the 21st best regulated across a number of key metrics, according to the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) 2021 Electricity Regulatory Index. The 2021 Electricity Regulatory Index, an annual ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria drops to 21 on AfDB’s Electricity Regulatory Index The Punch:
Nigeria drops to 21 on AfDB’s Electricity Regulatory Index
Nigeria Ranks 21 In Electricity Regulatory Index The Will:
Nigeria Ranks 21 In Electricity Regulatory Index
Nigeria drops to Number 21 on African Development Bank’s Electricity Regulatory Index, from 8th position Global Upfront:
Nigeria drops to Number 21 on African Development Bank’s Electricity Regulatory Index, from 8th position
Nigeria Drops To 21 On AfDB’s Electricity Regulatory Index Tori News:
Nigeria Drops To 21 On AfDB’s Electricity Regulatory Index


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
4 Sokoto bandits burn 10 South-bound travellers to death - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
7 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige - Tori News, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info