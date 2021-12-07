Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary







In a post shared on his Instagram page, Osuagwu said it's been 31 years of Linda Ikeji Blog - Actor Victor Osuagwu and his wife are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary today December 8.In a post shared on his Instagram page, Osuagwu said it's been 31 years of



News Credibility Score: 99%