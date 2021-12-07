Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger
Naija Loaded  - Seven travellers allegedly abducted on Tegina-Zungeru road Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been rescued from their kidnappers by the police in the state DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, who confirmed ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police rescue seven kidnapped persons in Niger Daily Post:
Police rescue seven kidnapped persons in Niger
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger Vanguard News:
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger The Eagle Online:
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger Prompt News:
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger Within Nigeria:
Police arrest kidnap suspect in Niger


   More Picks
1 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
5 Reps ask IGP to take over investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info