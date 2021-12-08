Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osimhen Returns To Training
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has returned to training, after suffering a serious face injury in a league game, Completesports.com reports.
Napoli confirmed Osimhen's return on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Osimhen suffered a ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osimhen expresses gratitude on return to training after face injury Ripples Nigeria:
Osimhen expresses gratitude on return to training after face injury
Osimhen Returns To Training TV360 Nigeria:
Osimhen Returns To Training
Relief for Nigeria as Osimhen Returns to Training Prompt News:
Relief for Nigeria as Osimhen Returns to Training
Osimhen Returns To Training Online Nigeria:
Osimhen Returns To Training


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
5 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
7 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige - Tori News, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info