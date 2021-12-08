Post News
News at a Glance
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
The Guardian
- Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
Signal:
Court Awards N2m Fine Against SSS Over Seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
The Eagle Online:
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Awards N2m Fine Against DSS Over Seizure Of Sowore’s iPhones
News Verge:
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones — NEWSVERGE
Pulse Nigeria:
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
Daily Nigerian:
Court slams N2m fine against SSS for seizing Sowore’s iPhones
Within Nigeria:
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones
More Picks
1
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
3
Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
6
Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
7
Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
8
2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige -
Tori News,
24 hours ago
9
Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
10
Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns -
Politics Nigeria,
17 hours ago
