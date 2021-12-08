Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File Photo: IPOB members




The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, accused Nigerian security agents of planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the South-East.IPOB stated this in a statement by the group’ ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB Daily Post:
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
IPOB accuses Nigerian security agents of planting bombs in Igboland to implicate ESN Ripples Nigeria:
IPOB accuses Nigerian security agents of planting bombs in Igboland to implicate ESN
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
ESN not planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB City People Magazine:
ESN not planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB Edujandon:
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
Nigerian Security Agents, Not ESN, Planting Bombs In Igboland – IPOB Screen Gist:
Nigerian Security Agents, Not ESN, Planting Bombs In Igboland – IPOB
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB Affairs TV:
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB Studio CB55:
Nigerian security agents, not ESN, planting bombs in Igboland – IPOB
IPOB Denies Planting Bombs In South-East, Accuses Security Agents Global Village Extra:
IPOB Denies Planting Bombs In South-East, Accuses Security Agents
Troops recover ‘IEDs planted on the road’ in Imo State Osmek News:
Troops recover ‘IEDs planted on the road’ in Imo State
Nigerian Security Agents, Not ESN, Planting Bombs In Igboland – IPOB Makes New Allegations Tori News:
Nigerian Security Agents, Not ESN, Planting Bombs In Igboland – IPOB Makes New Allegations


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
5 TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige - Tori News, 12 hours ago
9 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 Police arrest students over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info