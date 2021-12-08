Actress Doris Ogala slams people saying she is chasing clout with the Sylvester Oromoni's incident







Doris has in the last few days, used her social media platforms to dema Linda Ikeji Blog - Actress Doris Ogala has slammed people accusing her of chasing clout with the whole Sylvester Oromoni incident.Doris has in the last few days, used her social media platforms to dema



News Credibility Score: 99%