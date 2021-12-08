Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns
News photo Politics Nigeria  - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has added Nigeria to its red list as a result of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saudi Arabia bars Nigerian flights over Omicron Daily Trust:
Saudi Arabia bars Nigerian flights over Omicron
Saudi Arabia Bars Nigerian Flights Over Omicron Signal:
Saudi Arabia Bars Nigerian Flights Over Omicron
Saudi Arabia bars Nigerian flights over Omicron Nigerian Eye:
Saudi Arabia bars Nigerian flights over Omicron
Saudi Arabia Bars Nigerian Flights Over Omicron The Nigeria Lawyer:
Saudi Arabia Bars Nigerian Flights Over Omicron
Like UK, Saudi Arabia Add Nigeria On Red Alert Over Omicron Concerns The Genius Media:
Like UK, Saudi Arabia Add Nigeria On Red Alert Over Omicron Concerns
Saudi Arabia Bans Flights From Nigeria Over Omicron Variant Naija News:
Saudi Arabia Bans Flights From Nigeria Over Omicron Variant
Saudi Arabia bans Nigerian flights, pilgrims for lesser Hajj, over Omicron Global Upfront:
Saudi Arabia bans Nigerian flights, pilgrims for lesser Hajj, over Omicron


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
4 Sokoto bandits burn 10 South-bound travellers to death - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
6 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Dowen College: Buhari breaks silence on student's death, reveals what to do - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info