Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FG set to commercialise 12 River Basins – Official
Daily Times
- The Federal Government says it is set to commercialise the nation’s 12 River Basins to enable them to deliver on their mandate effectively.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
FG set for commercialisation of River Basins ― Minister
Peoples Gazette:
FG to commercialise 12 River Basins: Official
News Verge:
FG set to commercialise 12 River Basins – Official — NEWSVERGE
Business Post Nigeria:
FG to Commercialise 12 River Basins
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Nigeria to commercialise 12 River Basins
More Picks
1
Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church -
Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
4
"I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
5
Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington -
Instablog 9ja,
16 hours ago
9
Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...