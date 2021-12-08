Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We Are Suffering, Hungry, We Need Our November Salary – Policemen Cry Out
News photo Tori News  - The officers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, insisted the non-payment of their November salary has compounded their suffering.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary - Policemen Daily Post:
We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary - Policemen
Police Raise Alarm Over Nonpayment Of Salaries News Break:
Police Raise Alarm Over Nonpayment Of Salaries
We are suffering, hungry - Policemen cry out, demand November salary Within Nigeria:
We are suffering, hungry - Policemen cry out, demand November salary
We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary – Policemen Edujandon:
We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary – Policemen
We Are Hungry, Yet To Get November Salary – Policemen Global Village Extra:
We Are Hungry, Yet To Get November Salary – Policemen
We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary – Policemen Nigeria Breaking News:
We are suffering, hungry, we need our November salary – Policemen


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
4 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
5 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Police arrest students over attack on teachers, policemen in Edo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info