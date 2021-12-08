Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Germany bids Angela Merkel farewell as Olaf Scholz takes the reins as chancellor
Linda Ikeji Blog  - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stepped down after 16 years in power, as the German parliament elects Olaf Scholz as the next leader of Europe's biggest economy.

 

Merkel f

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Scholz takes reins from Merkel for new German era The Guardian:
Scholz takes reins from Merkel for new German era
Olaf Scholz Takes Over From Merkel As German Chancellor Leadership:
Olaf Scholz Takes Over From Merkel As German Chancellor
Scholz Takes Over From Merkel For New German Era Global Village Extra:
Scholz Takes Over From Merkel For New German Era
Olaf Scholz voted in as German leader as Merkel era ends 1st for Credible News:
Olaf Scholz voted in as German leader as Merkel era ends
Germany’s parliament has elected Olaf Scholz as chancellor to replace Angela Merkel Instablog 9ja:
Germany’s parliament has elected Olaf Scholz as chancellor to replace Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
4 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Governors beg WHO for intervention over UK, Canada’s travel ban on Nigerians - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
6 Students killed as trailer fails brake and rams into them in Lagos (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 FG issues revised travel protocol, slams $3,500 per passenger fine on defaulting airlines - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 TB Joshua, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan make Google 2021 top trend - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info