Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“3 girls are fighting over him” — Wizkid’s babymama, Shola shares conversation she had with her son’s headteacher
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Shola Ogudu, the first babymama of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has shared the conversation she had with her son, Boluwatife’s head teacher. Apparently, the head...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“3 girls are fighting over him” — Wizkid’s babymama, Shola shares conversation she had with her son’s headteacher
The Dabigal Blog:
“3 girls are fighting over him” — Wizkid’s babymama, Shola shares conversation she had with her son’s headteacher
Naija Parrot:
“3 girls are fighting over him” — Wizkid’s babymama, Shola shares conversation she had with her son’s headteacher
Gist Reel:
“3 girls are fighting over Boluwatife” - Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola shares conversation between herself and son’s headteacher
More Picks
1
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
5
Sokoto bandits burn 10 South-bound travellers to death -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
7
Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger -
Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
8
Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
