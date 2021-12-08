Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AEDC Management Was Sacked By Its Shareholders – FG
The Will  - December 08, (THEWILL) - Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, on Wednesday, explained that the decision to change the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) was taken by the company’s shareholders and approved by the ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

UBA takes over AEDC, to appoint interim manager Peoples Gazette:
UBA takes over AEDC, to appoint interim manager
Why interim management has been appointed for AEDC- FG Business Day:
Why interim management has been appointed for AEDC- FG
Why we appointed interim management for AEDC — FG The Eagle Online:
Why we appointed interim management for AEDC — FG
Why interim management was appointed for AEDC- FG — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Why interim management was appointed for AEDC- FG — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
9 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info