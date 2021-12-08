Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NBA plans showdown with EFCC over arrest of member
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Osun State branch has called the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release one of its members, Temitope Oyedipe, who was allegedly arrested in the court on Wednesday. The ...

15 hours ago
