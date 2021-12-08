Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits
The Herald  - President Muhammadu Buhari says he is distressed by bandits’ killing of some travellers in Gidan Bawa village in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

