Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Residents lament the invasion of famished monkeys into their homes in Lekki, Lagos
Instablog 9ja
- Residents lament the invasion of famished monkeys into their homes in Lekki, Lagos
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lekki residents lament invasion of famished monkeys into their homes to steal food (WATCH)
Gist Reel:
Lekki Residents Lament As Starving Monkeys Invade Homes To Steal Food (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Lekki residents lament invasion of famished monkeys into their homes to steal food (WATCH)
Tori News:
Lekki Residents Raise Alarm As Starving Monkeys Invade Homes To Steal Food (Video)
More Picks
1
Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Ojodu: Sanwo-Olu devastated over students' death, condoles with parents -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
"I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
6
Nollywood Actress Chiemeke shot dead in Delta - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
7
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra -
247 U Reports,
18 hours ago
9
Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
