Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS to purchase 49 vehicles
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the sum of N965.9 million for the purchase of 49 operational vehicles to enhance the services of the Nigerian Correctional Service. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this when he briefed ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS to purchase 49 vehicles Premium Times:
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS to purchase 49 vehicles
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS to purchase 49 vehicles Prompt News:
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS to purchase 49 vehicles
FEC Approves N965.9m For NCoS To Purchase 49 Vehicles The Nigeria Lawyer:
FEC Approves N965.9m For NCoS To Purchase 49 Vehicles
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS vehicles PM News:
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS vehicles
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS vehicles Online Nigeria:
FEC approves N965.9m for NCoS vehicles


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Another 180 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
5 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
7 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo Presidency Will Bury The Ghosts Of Civil War Permanently - Ngige - Tori News, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos Police Say Two Pupils Died, 12 Injured In Tuesday's Truck Accident - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info