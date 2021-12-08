Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps to investigate CBN, AMCON, others, for refusal to defend 2022 budget
News photo Daily Post  - The leadership of the House of Representatives is to meet with the Committee on Banking and Currency to determine why some agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Security ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN, AMCON, others shun budget defence Premium Times:
CBN, AMCON, others shun budget defence
Reps to meet over CBN, AMCON, others’ failure to defend 2022 budget Business Day:
Reps to meet over CBN, AMCON, others’ failure to defend 2022 budget
Reps to probe non-appearance of CBN, AMCON for budget defence Ripples Nigeria:
Reps to probe non-appearance of CBN, AMCON for budget defence
Reps Frown At CBN, AMCON Over Failure To Appear For Budget Defence Biz Watch Nigeria:
Reps Frown At CBN, AMCON Over Failure To Appear For Budget Defence
Reps to investigate CBN, AMCON, others, for refusal to defend 2022 budget My Celebrity & I:
Reps to investigate CBN, AMCON, others, for refusal to defend 2022 budget
Reps disturbed as CBN, AMCON others shun budget defence Daily Nigerian:
Reps disturbed as CBN, AMCON others shun budget defence
Reps To Investigate CBN, AMCON, Others Over 2022 Budget Global Village Extra:
Reps To Investigate CBN, AMCON, Others Over 2022 Budget


   More Picks
1 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
5 Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
10 All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info