Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency Denies Buhari’s Involvement In AEDC Management Sack
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC management Linda Ikeji Blog:
Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC management
Buhari didn’t order sack of AEDC management -Presidency The Punch:
Buhari didn’t order sack of AEDC management -Presidency
I didn’t order sack of AEDC management - Buhari Daily Post:
I didn’t order sack of AEDC management - Buhari
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency Premium Times:
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency
Presidency denies reports Buhari sacked AEDC board Ripples Nigeria:
Presidency denies reports Buhari sacked AEDC board
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency — NEWSVERGE
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency The Eagle Online:
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency
Buhari denies firing AEDC management Top Naija:
Buhari denies firing AEDC management
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency Within Nigeria:
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency
President Buhari Denies Sacking AEDC Management Global Village Extra:
President Buhari Denies Sacking AEDC Management
Presidency Reacts To AEDC Mgt’s Purported Sack The New Diplomat:
Presidency Reacts To AEDC Mgt’s Purported Sack
I Didn’t Order Sack of AEDC Management – Buhari Tori News:
I Didn’t Order Sack of AEDC Management – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 21 hours ago
7 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Why I’ll no longer mediate for bandits – Gumi - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info