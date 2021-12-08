Post News
News at a Glance
Presidency Denies Buhari’s Involvement In AEDC Management Sack
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC management
The Punch:
Buhari didn’t order sack of AEDC management -Presidency
Daily Post:
I didn’t order sack of AEDC management - Buhari
Premium Times:
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency
Ripples Nigeria:
Presidency denies reports Buhari sacked AEDC board
News Verge:
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management, says Presidency
Top Naija:
Buhari denies firing AEDC management
Within Nigeria:
Buhari didn’t sack AEDC management — Presidency
Global Village Extra:
President Buhari Denies Sacking AEDC Management
The New Diplomat:
Presidency Reacts To AEDC Mgt’s Purported Sack
Tori News:
I Didn’t Order Sack of AEDC Management – Buhari
More Picks
1
Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church -
Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
3
Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra -
247 U Reports,
21 hours ago
7
Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
10
Why I’ll no longer mediate for bandits – Gumi -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
