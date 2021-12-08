Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos Suspends First Term Exams Till January Over Death Of School Children
The Trent
- The Lagos State government on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, suspended the ongoing first term examination at the Bab Fafunwa
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Ojodu Grammar School: Lagos Suspends Exams In School Till January Following Death of Students
Information Nigeria:
Ojodu Grammar School: Lagos Suspends Exams In School Till January Following Death of Students
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Suspends Exams In School Till Jan Over Pupils’ Death
Nigeria Breaking News:
Lagos suspends exams in school till January over pupils’ death
Tori News:
Ojodu Grammar School: Lagos Suspends Exams In School Till January Following Death of Students
More Picks
1
Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
"I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
4
Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
8
Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns -
Politics Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Don Jazzy Reacts After Being Called Out For Being Gay -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
