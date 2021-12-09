Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years
7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Man commits suicide after losing company's N150,000 via sports betting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
9 Remove Nigeria, others from red list, Archbishop of Canterbury tells UK govt - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
