Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra
247 U Reports  - By Favour Goodness A 37-year old man has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) over alleged possession of 36,000 litres of suspected adulerated automotive gas oil (AGO) loaded in a tanker in Ihiala Local Government Area ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Anambra – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Anambra – The Sun Nigeria
36,000 litres of adulterated diesel seized in Anambra: NSCDC Peoples Gazette:
36,000 litres of adulterated diesel seized in Anambra: NSCDC
Anambra: NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel The Eagle Online:
Anambra: NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel
NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Anambra National Accord:
NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Anambra
NSCDC intercept 36,000 litres adulterated diesel laden tanker in Anambra Top Naija:
NSCDC intercept 36,000 litres adulterated diesel laden tanker in Anambra


   More Picks
1 Nigerian women stage protest in front of Dowen College (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 "I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits - The Herald, 15 hours ago
4 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Tribal marks model, Adetutu welcomes a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Seven Kidnapped Persons Rescued By Police In Niger - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
8 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabia bans foreign travellers from Nigeria over Omicron concerns - Politics Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Don Jazzy Reacts After Being Called Out For Being Gay - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info