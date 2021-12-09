Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari
News photo News Verge  - Mallam Mele Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), says the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will attract more business Investments in Nigeria. Kyari gave this assurance at the ongoing World Petroleum ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari The Guardian:
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari – The Sun Nigeria
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari Business Day:
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari The Eagle Online:
PIA to open investment opportunities in Nigeria – Kyari
The Tide:
PIA To Open Investment Opportunities In Nigeria-Kyari


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info