Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN
News photo Vanguard News  - The Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of innocent travellers by terrorists  in Sokoto state and many other attacks on citizens of Nigeria by these criminals, insisting that it has further shown how human life  is ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens - CAN Daily Post:
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens - CAN
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN Nigerian Eye:
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN My Celebrity & I:
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN
Bandits killing: Nigerians life is cheaper than chickens– CAN Top Naija:
Bandits killing: Nigerians life is cheaper than chickens– CAN
Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians Are Being Killed Like Chickens — CAN Screen Gist:
Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians Are Being Killed Like Chickens — CAN
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN Studio CB55:
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN Affairs TV:
Killing of travellers: Nigerians being killed like chickens – CAN
CAN: Nigerians are being killed like chickens Republican Nigeria:
CAN: Nigerians are being killed like chickens


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 21 hours ago
7 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Why I’ll no longer mediate for bandits – Gumi - Premium Times, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info