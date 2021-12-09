Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Married man hypnotized 13-yr-old girl, rapes her to death in Delta
News photo Vanguard News  - A 13 year old girl was Tuesday night, allegedly hypnotized and raped by a married man (names withheld) at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State. 

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

