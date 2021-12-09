Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Since FG declared bandits terrorists, I don't have anything to do with them anymore — Gumi
News Wire NGR  - Since FG declared bandits terrorists, I don't have anything to do with them anymore — Gumi

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

TERRORISTS DECLARATION: I no longer associate with bandits — Gumi Vanguard News:
TERRORISTS DECLARATION: I no longer associate with bandits — Gumi
Gumi: I no longer’ve anything to do with bandits The Sun:
Gumi: I no longer’ve anything to do with bandits
I No Longer Deal With Bandits Since They News Break:
I No Longer Deal With Bandits Since They've Been Declared Terrorists - Gumi
I’ll no longer mediate for bandits since they’ve been declared as terrorists — Gumi Instablog 9ja:
I’ll no longer mediate for bandits since they’ve been declared as terrorists — Gumi
Since FG Declared Bandits As Terrorists, I’ll No Longer Mediate For Them – Gumi Tori News:
Since FG Declared Bandits As Terrorists, I’ll No Longer Mediate For Them – Gumi


   More Picks
1 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald, 20 hours ago
9 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info