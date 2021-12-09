Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman was fired from her job after her bleached skin made customers uncomfortable. Her employer made this known on Twitter. She said guests didn't feel comfortable being served by the staff whose dark knuckles made her look dirty.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

