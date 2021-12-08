Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a man, Ishaq Abubakar before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on 11 counts bordering on cybercrimes.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man found with 2,863 ATM cards arraigned in Lagos The Punch:
Man found with 2,863 ATM cards arraigned in Lagos
EFCC arraigns man arrested with 2,863 ATM cards Premium Times:
EFCC arraigns man arrested with 2,863 ATM cards
EFCC:
EFCC Arraigns Man Who Concealed 2,863 ATM Cards in Noodles
EFCC Arraigns Man Who Allegedly Concealed 2,863 ATM Cards In Noodles News Break:
EFCC Arraigns Man Who Allegedly Concealed 2,863 ATM Cards In Noodles
EFCC arraigns man with 2,863 ATM cards in Lagos The Street Journal:
EFCC arraigns man with 2,863 ATM cards in Lagos
EFCC Arraigns Man Arrested For Concealing 2,863 ATM Cards In Noodles Mojidelano:
EFCC Arraigns Man Arrested For Concealing 2,863 ATM Cards In Noodles
EFCC arraigns man who concealed 2,863 ATM cards In noodles 1st for Credible News:
EFCC arraigns man who concealed 2,863 ATM cards In noodles
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles Within Nigeria:
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles
Photo Of Man Who Was Nabbed With 2,863 ATM Cards Concealed In Noodles Online Nigeria:
Photo Of Man Who Was Nabbed With 2,863 ATM Cards Concealed In Noodles
Photo Of Man Who Was Nabbed With 2,863 ATM Cards Concealed In Noodles Tori News:
Photo Of Man Who Was Nabbed With 2,863 ATM Cards Concealed In Noodles


   More Picks
1 Ojodu Grammar school: Identities of Lagos students crushed by truck revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 We Can’t Kill Our Own People – IPOB Tackles Nigerian Army Over Claims Of Planting IEDs On Imo State Road - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
4 "I'm very distressed" - Buhari says as Sokoto govt confirms 23 killed by bandits - The Herald, 18 hours ago
5 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Actor Victor Osuagwu and wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
9 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 23 and not 42 persons died in Monday's bandit attack - Sokoto state govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info