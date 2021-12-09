Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Missing plumber found in ritualist den day after disappearance
News photo Daily Post  - Saheed Baruwa, the 30-year-old plumber who was declared missing by family members some days ago, has been found in a suspected ritualists' den.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plumber who went missing few days to his wedding, found in ritualists’ den (Details) The Info NG:
Plumber who went missing few days to his wedding, found in ritualists’ den (Details)
Missing 30-year-old Man Found In Ritualist Den News Break:
Missing 30-year-old Man Found In Ritualist Den
Missing Plumber Found In Ritualist Den Day After Disappearance Screen Gist:
Missing Plumber Found In Ritualist Den Day After Disappearance
Missing plumber found in ritualist den day after disappearance Edujandon:
Missing plumber found in ritualist den day after disappearance


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 24 hours ago
6 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info